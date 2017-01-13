Historic celebrations to take place in Brixton’s Windrush Square in June

Brixton’s Windrush Square is five months away from a historic celebration of the first Commonwealth migrants to arrive in Britain and their soldiers that fought beside the British army.

The annual Windrush Day takes place on June 22, to remember the arrival of the Empire Windrush, the first ship to bring Commonwealth citizens to Britain.

The ceremony, which has been granted royal approval, intends to remember the

contribution that migrants have made towards British culture and the fallen Commonwealth soldiers involved in British battles.

There are two sections of the day with the first part dedicated to the war memorial and the unveiling of an obelisk on which the names of all the Commonwealth regiments will be inscribed.

The obelisk will be the first of its kind throughout the UK and Europe and is made of Scottish whinstone to commemorate the union of British and African soldiers at Hadrian’s Wall during the peak of the Roman Empire.

The memorial day will transform into a party with a concert. US artist Eric Roberson will headline the show after promoting a fundraising single I have a song, released in association with Jak Beula and the Brixton-based Nubian Jak Community Trust.

Mr Buela, who is famed for his board game Nubian Jak is also an artist and was heavily involved in the sculpting of the obelisk, said: “This is a fantastic celebration that has

been two years in the planning and we are five months away from putting on a remarkable piece.”

Commonwealth heads of states will be present as well as successful British figures from African and Caribbean backgrounds.