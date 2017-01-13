How little Aaliyah made her miraculous recovery after plunging 60ft from a tower block window – now she needs a new home

A mother whose two-year-old daughter miraculously survived a 60ft plunge from a tower block window has spoken of her little girl’s amazing recovery.

Little Aaliyah Boamah, fell out of a fifth floor flat window suffering horrific injuries in

August, when her mother left the room to go in the kitchen.

Aaliyah broke her spine crushing all the nerves surrounding the backbone. She had also broken all the ribs in her body and doctors feared the worst.

Single mum Philippa, 22, who lives on the Lancaster Estate, in Webber Street, Borough, feared her child would never walk again after the two-year-old was taken to the Royal London Hospital, east London, where she received treatment for two months including having two screws being fixed to hold her spine together.

Philippa said: “The doctor’s were not even sure whether my daughter would make any sort of recovery. She was in so much pain it was beyond imaginable.

“It was just a terrible accident. I had only popped into kitchen and within minutes the horrific accident happened after Aaliyah lost her balance near the window.

“Aaliyah is a remarkable and determined little girl and I just had to keep faith that she would recover.

“I saw the early positive signs when she started trying to get out of her bed and play when she had visits from other children. She was so keen to join in with the other children and move around.

“At first she was holding on and really pushing herself in an effort to walk. And with the physio and her

determination she’s made a remarkable recovery. It was just amazing – a true miracle.

“Now I have to try to stop her from doing backflips and

cartwheels as she’s still being monitored by the hospital.

“Aaliyah needs space to play and I have to be confident

that she does no further harm to herself. After we left the hospital we were offered alternative accommodation in hostels in Catford, but they were just not suitable, so we had to come back to the flat.

“The hostels were just too awful – they were dirty or the room was near a flight of steps

“I tried to clean one of hostels but when I left all my belongings went missing – it was just too awful for both myself and the daughter.

“Aaliyah’s very active and I just get anxiety attacks everytime I walk into the flat. So I’m just hoping to get rehoused into suitable flat.”

Councillor Stephanie Cryan, Southwark council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Of course we understand that this must be difficult for Philippa and her family which is why we have put her straight into band 1 so she is a priority for re-housing as soon as possible.

“It does mean that she will still need to bid for suitable homes through the allocation system when they become available, but band 1 families are usually re-housed quickly. In the meantime we can offer temporary accommodation until a new home becomes available if required.

“Our housing team will do everything it can to support the family while they look for a new property but with thousands of families on our housing waiting list we do have to follow the same procedures to make sure the system is fair and open.”