Warnings over pet safety after ‘cat killer’ strikes again

A pet cat found decapitated near its owner’s home is “most likely” to have been the latest victim of the notorious Croydon cat killer.

A group investigating the deaths of more than 180 animals says it believes the latest brutal death is one of the killer’s most recent slayings.

The mystery killer has become notorious since the first death was reported in October 2015.

The Met Police and the RSPCA are working with campaign group South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) to try to solve the series of deaths.

Leaflets are being handed out all over Redhill, Surrey, in the wake of the incident last Thursday (January 5), warning people to keep their pets safe.

Boudicca Rising, the co-founder of SNARL, said the cat killer’s latest presumed victim will form part of the ongoing investigation.

She said: “When we see injuries that are familiar we can say that is most likely to be connected and those injuries matched the others.

“Obviously we can’t say much about the owners but they are pretty shocked and the lady that found the cat was shocked too.

“They are the most difficult criminals to catch because you have no link between the criminal and the kill.

“If someone gets bashed in a pub you have CCTV or something and if a child gets murdered you can most likely find a link with a family member but with this there is no link.

“The biggest clue is that they have probably been to the area.”

The woman who found the cat immediately alerted SNARL, with Boudicca’s partner Tony Jenkins attending the scene after notifying Surrey Police.

It is not yet known what time the cat was discovered and where exactly in Redhill it was found.

Due to the sheer number of mutilated cats that have been discovered over the last 15 months, any bodies or body parts with the same recognisable injuries – a clean wound made by a bladed object – are being stored until a suspect is arrested.