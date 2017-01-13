Plans to cut night noise a ‘bargaining chip’ for third runway

The Government has been accused of using proposals to cut airport noise at night as a “bargaining chip” to progress plans for a third runway at Heathrow.

The noise from night flights was having long-term health impacts on Londoners, according to a leading Conservative councillor.

Government measures set out in a public consultation launched earlier this week are supposed to encourage the use of quieter aircraft to “limit the number of people significantly affected by aircraft noise at night”.

But Ravi Govindia, the Tory leader of Wandsworth council, said the Government’s consultation offered no reduction in Heathrow night flights until a third runway is built.

“That’s a disgraceful offer and flightpath communities won’t be impressed to see their right to a good night’s sleep used as a bargaining chip,” he added.

Cllr Govindia said there was “mounting evidence” that night-time aircraft noise has long-term health impacts on residents living under the flightpath.

He added: “The consultation also conveniently airbrushes out night noise guidelines from the World Health Organisation, which set a lower noise threshold than the one used in the UK.

“This looks like another victory for the aviation industry and a blow for ordinary people living within Heathrow’s world-beating noise footprint.”

The current noise restrictions on night flights are due to expire in October.

The new measures set out include reducing the total noise quota at Heathrow Airport by at least 43 per cent in winter and 50 per cent in summer.

A “strict” cap will be put on the number of night flights at Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted airports.

Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad said the Government was “committed to tackling the issue of aircraft noise”.

He added: “Night flights are, however, important to the economy, creating extra choice for passengers and moving freight, and we need to carefully balance the needs of local communities with the benefits these flights can bring.

“That’s why we are encouraging the use of quieter aircraft by bringing in tighter noise quotas at the airports and setting strict caps on aircraft movements at night.”

The consultation will run until February 28 after which responses will be reviewed and a final decision on night flights will be published.