Friday, January 13, 2017
Little Mix to headline Greenwich outdoor riverside festival

By Mandy Little -
Little Mix are to headline Greenwich town centre’s outdoor musical festival it has been revealed.

The chart topping quartet are confirmed to perform at this summer’s Greenwich Music Time concert series, which is to return to The Old Royal Naval College in July.

The girl band who are to bring their Summer Shout Out tour to Greenwich are set to perform their signature hits, including ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Hair’ and ‘Wings’ alongside tracks from their new album ‘Glory Days’.

The festival with a 500 seated capacity has been staged on the riverside site for the past four years featuring shows from Tom Jones,Goldfrapp, Jamie Cullum, David Gray, Seal and Tom Jones.

Additional headliners for the festival which is to run from Saturday July 1 to Friday July 7 are to be announced in due course.

Tickets for Little Mix go on sale on Friday January 20th and are available from www.greenwichmusictime.co.uk.

