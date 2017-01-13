A theatrical spectacular that is not to be missed: Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna at the Royal Albert Hall

I’ve heard great things about Cirque du Soleil, but the return of their celebrated show Amaluna marked my first experience of the famed circus practitioners, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Although I’ve always loved acrobatics and juggling (I actually own a unicycle!), I was a put off from circus when at a young age by the uncomfortable wooden seats, sawdust and the chill of an unheated big top. It turns out that my resistance to the art form is unfounded however, and the performance by the world-renowned masters of calisthenics proved to be one of the most thrilling theatrical experiences I’ve ever beheld.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Analuna is packed with breathtaking aerial stunts, astonishingly acrobatics and stunning symbolism.

With a thumping rock soundtrack and dazzling stage effects the love story becomes a spectacle and when the clowning expertise of Mainha and Papulya are added to the mix, you are greeted with all of the elements of a traditional circus, but with a whole lot more pizazz.

Highlights include an asymmetric bar routine performed by a troop of feisty goddesses, an aerial hoop display executed 30 feet above the cavernous auditorium and a mesmerising water sequence, which is driven by the narrative of the central character’s burgeoning love.

There are themes of female empowerment woven into the plot, with 70% of the cast made up of women and the awesome band entirely propelled by girl power.

A theatrical spectacular that is not to be missed, Analuna continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 26th February.