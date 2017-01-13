Buckingham Palace trespasser detained under hospital order

A man who climbed over a gate at Buckingham Palace has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Daniel Sheehan was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to trespass.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, was detained under the hospital order after appearing in court.

Police arrested Sheehan in October when he clambered over the south gate and dropped into the palace grounds.

No members of the Royal Family were inside the palace at the time of the security breach.