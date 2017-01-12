Ice after thundersnow wreaks havoc across London and the south-east

A blast of thundersnow and freezing weather has swept across London and the South-east bringing widespread disruption.

The Met Office has said rain, sleet and snow along with strong winds will clear southeastwards this evening but dangerous ice is set to follow

Clear skies to follow with temperatures quickly falling below freezing allowing widespread ice to form on untreated surfaces with minimum temperature -4C. Tomorrow there will be outbreaks of sleet and snow, with perhaps slight accumulations in places. Maximum temperature will be 5C.

The warning comes after large parts of the country was affected by snow with further warnings from weather forecasters predicting a second blast of snow and ice which is expected to hit early morning commuters.

Earlier today, flights were cancelled at both Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

The Environment Agency has also issued three severe flood warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, and more than 40 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, along the east coast of England.

There are also more than 60 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The RAC have given the following tips for driving in the adverse weather conditions

Plan your journey

Allow more time for your journey

De-ice your windscreen

Check your wipers

Check your tyres for adequate tread

Check your screenwash

Pack for the worst

The most important thing to take with you before driving in snow is a charged mobile phone with the phone number of your breakdown provider stored in it so you can always call for help.