‘Rags to riches’ plumber Mullins reveals secrets of success

Most nine-year-old boys spend their days dreaming of life as an astronaut or racing driver, a doctor, policeman or musician. Charlie Mullins wanted to be a plumber.

Even though he was barely beyond the playground, the business tycoon and founder of iconic London firm Pimlico Plumbers knew there was money in the pipes waiting to be made.

Idolising his local fix-it man who – it seemed to Charlie, at least – led a life of great luxury and wealth, he began bunking off school.

But rather than skipping classes to pop down to the sweet shop or run off for a kick-about in the park, the young Charlie was earning two bob a day helping to bodge sinks, tubs and toilets.

When he left school with no qualifications at the age of 15 – he admits this was a big mistake, he should have left at 14 – little did he know he would go on to become one of Britain’s most respected businessmen.

After completing a four-year apprenticeship in the trade, Charlie found himself a second-hand van and a bag of tools.

In 1979, he started Pimlico Plumbers from the basement of a central London estate agent. His vision was simple.

“I set out to change the image of the plumbing industry and get rid of the stigma associated with it,” he recalls.

“Plumbers who turn up late driving rusty old vans, not wearing uniform, arses hanging out of their trousers, bad workmanship and ripping off the customer.”

Mullins gradually built a formidable plumbing empire and the business now ranks as London’s single biggest independent plumbing and service company.

With a workforce of more than 350 people and a £35 million turnover, Mullins has used his celebrité to attract some of the biggest names around – Simon Cowell, Daniel Craig and even Richard Branson are said to be Pimlico clients.

Notoriously ‘to the point’, his business model is built on keeping things simple. His mantra is to do “the right job at the right price at the right time” for the customer.

But he puts a premium on hiring the right people and ensuring everyone is “drinking out of the same teapot”.

“The way I run my business isn’t rocket science, it’s common sense,” he explains. “The only problem is that common sense ain’t that common.”

Despite keeping a close eye on the day-to-day running of the firm, Mullins, now in his early 60s, has used his notoriety to campaign for change in the industry.

As patron of Women On The Tools – an initiative to encourage stronger female representation in plumbing – Mullins has been at the forefront of changing the perception of tradespeople.

And with his involvement in this week’s #MicroBizMattersDay social media appeal, he continues to support young entrepreneurs who hope one day to follow in his footsteps.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the position to be able to put something back into society by helping others,” he adds.

“The work that all the charities carry out is amazing and so many people in need benefit from them, which is very inspiring for everyone.”