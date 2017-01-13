Comedy hero Omid Djalili turns ‘schmuck’ for a night at the Empire

“The guy on before me was an ‘alternative ventriloquist’ who drank beer while working the puppet’s mouth, he got booze everywhere,” says comedian Omid Djalili, recalling his disastrous first foray into stand-up 20 years ago.

“Please will you welcome Omar Darjeeling, said the compere. I pranced on and slipped in all his spillage.”

As debut shows go, the Iranian comic’s bow was up there with the biggest flops of all.

After struggling with the microphone and slicing open his face, he fell headfirst off the front of the stage before ripping a huge hole in his trousers as he clambered, walrus-like, back up.

Not quite the classy introduction he perhaps envisaged. Yet, you would imagine, a pretty hilarious routine nonetheless.

Funnily enough, it’s exactly this kind of high-energy buffoonery that Djalili continues to profit from today.

He still plays the ‘cheeky chappy’ role – more than 20 years later – and delights in larks of a childlike nature, probing at touchy topics like a naughty schoolboy.

Despite the occasional flirtation with more controversial subject matter and ‘the big issues’, Djalili is, by his own admission, simply “too nice” for spiteful comedy.

Instead, the bits in his latest show, Schmuck For a Night, are infused with a boyish charm and mischievous innocence.

“As comedians we use humour as a kind of defence mechanism and I’m just trying to make sense of all the things going on around us,” he said in an ITV interview ahead of the tour, which is named after a line in the Martin Scorsese film King of Comedy.

Chelsea-born Djalili made his breakthrough in the early 2000s after catching the eye with subject matter inspired by the duality of his part-Iranian/part-west London elite cultural background.

His memorable early shows began with a tirade of material delivered in an aggressive Middle Eastern accent – only for Djalili to abandon the pretense 10 minutes in, scratch his head in resignation and mutter in eloquent middle-English: ‘Oh I’m sorry I just can’t keep this up any more’.

The 51-year-old has made much of his Iranian roots during his career, starring in the 2010 film The Infidel, written by David Baddiel, as lax Muslim father Mahmud Nasir who struggles to come to terms with the surprise discovery of his own Jewish heritage.

Proving himself an equally adept comedy actor, Djalili now possesses a packed CV brimming with name-checks and gold star references.

His movie credits include bit-part roles in The Mummy, Notting Hill and The World Is Not Enough, as well as Sex and the City 2 and an award-winning turn in Casanova, plus a run as Fagin in the West End production of Oliver!

On television, he worked with the likes of Lenny Henry, Rob Brydon and Whoopi Goldberg before landing his own BBC sketch series – The Omid Djalili Show – in 2007.

A chat show couch-grazer ever since, Djalili has fostered his happy-go-lucky persona with appearances on reality shows Splash! and The Great Sport Relief Bake Off.

But he returned last year with one of his most thoughtful performances to date – as Jo Brand’s bungling husband Dave in the under-the-radar BBC sitcom Going Forward.

Returning home to west London this month in the middle of a 100-plus-date UK tour with Schmuck For a Night, Djalili is sure to offer up a laugh-a-minute routine for comedy fans both old and new.

Omid Djalili performs Schmuck For a Night at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday January 21.