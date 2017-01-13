Pressure builds on stretched A&Es as patient numbers soar

Hospital campaigners have slammed “foolish” plans for a shake-up of health services in Hammersmith and Fulham as official figures reveal the huge pressure on accident and emergency departments.

The number of A&E visits at Charing Cross Hospital shot up by almost eight per cent last summer compared to the year before.

Stretched response teams also faced a surge in the number of patients arriving by ambulance as well as an even bigger increase in the most serious emergency cases, known as ‘type 1’.

Data from the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust revealed the extent of the strain at Charing Cross from July to September last year.

The overall number of visits to the hospital’s A&E department rose by 7.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2015.

Imperial put the rising figures down to increasing demand and difficulties discharging patients.

The figures came as a new BBC documentary series, Hospital, exposed the day-to-day pressures facing staff at the trust’s hospitals in north west London.

Local healthcare campaigners, who fear that Charing Cross Hospital could soon be closed as part of NHS cost-cutting plans, jumped on the figures last week.

Merril Hammer, chairwoman of the Save Our Hospitals group, said: “A key problem is that there are just not enough beds.

“Bed occupancy is at record levels – well above what’s recommended. To talk about closing Charing Cross as an acute hospital is just plain irresponsible.”

Councillor Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council, said the Charing Cross A&E had seen a huge rise in demand since the emergency department at nearby Hammersmith Hospital was closed in 2014.

He added: “The plan to close the A&E at Charing Cross is foolish. These figures show how vital it is to the growing population of west London.”

For the month of October, the Imperial trust fell short of the government target to treat 95 per cent of A&E patients within four hours of their arrival at hospital. Only 87 per cent received treatment within the four-hour window.

Last summer, the number of serious ‘type 1’ A&E visits increased by 12.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2015.

The trust has consistently denied that there are any plans to close Charing Cross Hospital within the five-year timeframe of the NHS ‘sustainability and transformation plan’.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there are very similar pressures in A&E departments across England.

“The causes are complex and include increasing demand as well as challenges in discharging patients who have completed their hospital treatment but need ongoing care and support at home or in the community.

“We recently gave a public reassurance that there will be no reduction in Charing Cross Hospital’s A&E unless and until we are able to reduce demand through out-of-hospital services, and that any plans must be developed with local communities.

“With the support of Imperial College Healthcare Charity, we are currently making significant improvements to a range of facilities at Charing Cross, including A&E, acute medicine, outpatients and theatres.”