Mother reveals pain and guilt of losing son to psychotic illness

For more than eight years Doreen High felt unable to talk about her son Ricky’s tragic death.

While he wrestled with complex mental health problems, she felt lost, alone and powerless to help him.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Jack Dixon as part of the South London Press and London Weekly News Change Is Possible campaign, Doreen tells her story for the first time.

When Doreen High was told her son had been sectioned, it was the best news she could have hoped to receive.

“I thought, thank God for that,” she recalls. “I had been worried for his own safety but now I knew he was going to get some treatment.”

Doreen had never fully understood what was wrong with Ricky. From an early age he had endured spells of depression and struggled with dyslexia, and during his later teenage years his behaviour had become increasingly erratic.

“He said people were following him and there were cameras in his flat watching him,” Doreen explains.

“And he kept on about this conspiracy, that someone was going to come and kill him. He was really frightened, he looked very, very, seriously ill.”

Doreen found it harder and harder to reach her son. They would go for a drive together and begin to talk, only for Ricky to become distracted by his paranoia.

At the age of 20, he became so fearful for his own safety that he armed himself with an old dart gun he found in the family home. When his girlfriend found the weapon and called the police, officers decided Ricky needed help.

He was sectioned and spent a month living in a specialist home in Kent for people with mental health difficulties. Ricky was diagnosed as psychotic.

“He wasn’t hallucinating, it was just his imagination put things in his head and he was convinced they were actually happening,” says Doreen.

“It’s really hard to cope with someone like that because I could see how ill he looked and how convinced he was that everything in his brain was correct. There was just no talking to him, nowhere for him to go for help.”

A roofer and builder who loved his work, Ricky became increasingly frustrated as his mental health problems made it more and more difficult for him to lead a normal life.

“He loved music, dancing,” Doreen recalls. “He had quite a lot of friends. But even his friends started to drift away from him because they said ‘we don’t know how to deal with this, we just don’t know what to say to him’. He’d suddenly have one of these episodes and just run off.”

While living in his countryside flat, Ricky’s psychosis kicked in again. He believed his housemate was a paedophile and that he’d been moved there because he was suspected of the same offence. He believed there were cameras in the flat, watching him 24 hours a day.

When Doreen invited him to come home and stay with her, he threatened her boyfriend with a hammer. He believed he was part of the conspiracy.

“There was nowhere to turn. It was very distressing,” she adds. “I’d never known anybody who had suffered with that. I didn’t know what it was and it was really hard to cope with.

“If there had been somewhere for Ricky to go I would have taken him and he would have come with me. I’m sure they would have helped him and it definitely would have helped me as well.”

At the sixth attempt, Ricky committed suicide. He could no longer live with the constant mental pressure of his psychotic illness. He was 28 years old.

For Doreen, the loss was unbearable – and the aftershock has had a devastating long-term impact on her family.

“It nearly broke my relationship up. When Ricky died, my eldest son would not speak to me, he blames me for the suicide. It goes on and on, it really affects the family.

“My mum found it very hard to talk about my son and my sister wouldn’t talk to me at all about him.

“I virtually turned into a recluse and an alcoholic, just to cope. I couldn’t get him help because there was nowhere for me to take him – and I felt guilty about that.”

Lambeth and Southwark Mind is set to launch a dedicated psychosis therapy service this year, providing expert support for people like Ricky.

Doreen hopes her son’s story will help others who find themselves in his position to seek support: “If Ricky’s story helps just one person to go for help then it will all be worth it.”



LAMBETH AND SOUTHWARK MIND’S NEW PSYCHOSIS THERAPY SERVICE

Hallucinations, illusions and imaginary voices may be the stuff of fantasy for most of us, but for those living with psychotic conditions these symptoms can become a part of everyday life.

In complex cases, standard treatments don’t always work and mental health practitioners face a constant challenge to find the right form of therapy for each individual.

Lambeth and Southwark Mind is set to launch a pioneering new service this spring that will offer long-term treatment for Londoners in the grips of a mental health crisis.

The psychosis therapy project aims to promote and develop individualistic support for people with psychotic diagnoses.

It has already proved hugely successful in north London, where Islington Mind has been delivering a similar service for the last four years.

Dorothée Bonnigal-Katz, an experienced psychoanalyst who runs her own practice in Leamington Spa, is leading the initiative.

“We work with people on the basis of their experience, not their symptoms or behaviour,” she says.

“We focus on what they tell us and take it on board critically and non-judgementally.”

In a crucial difference to other services, Mind will offer open-ended talking therapies that are carefully designed to avoid the pitfalls of labelling and rejection.

Dorothée says there is too strong a focus on medication and short-term targets. Her approach is to be less restrictive.

“People should have access to therapy for long periods of time because, especially with psychosis, things are very slow and you need a permanence or steadiness in the work that you offer for people to be able to benefit,” she adds.

“Time-limited work can be helpful in some ways – but it’s just not enough.

“I really believe in the benefits of talk therapy for people with this profile. I think it will be highly beneficial in south London.”

Lambeth and Southwark Mind is set to launch the free service as a pilot programme in partnership with the Mosaic Clubhouse in Brixton in March.

Dorothée Bonnigal-Katz will present the charity’s annual lecture on psychosis therapy to mark the start of the project next month. The lecture takes place at 336 Brixton Road, London, SW9 7AA on Saturday February 25 between 10am and 12noon. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2ijLXn3. London News Online is giving away free tickets to the first 10 readers to contact reporter Jack Dixon on 07973 565078 or jack@londonweeklynews.co.uk. Max two tickets per person.



OUR MISSION

Our Change Is Possible campaign aims to promote and protect good mental health for all Londoners, helping to shape a community that makes sure people with experience of mental health problems are treated fairly, positively and with respect.

South London Press, London Weekly News and Lambeth and Southwark Mind are committed to raising awareness about the complex mental health problems that many people in our community face, and working together to expand and improve the range of support available.

We aim to put a stop to the stigma around mental health – at home, at work and at school – and to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.



GET INVOLVED

If you would like to support our Change Is Possible campaign, there are several ways to get involved.

– Share your story. Do you have personal experience of living with mental health problems? Has a friend or family member been affected? Your story could help inspire others to donate towards our campaign.

– Help us fundraise. Could you support our appeal by organising a fundraising event or setting yourself a sponsored challenge? Every penny could be crucial in helping us reach our campaign targets.

– Donate to our campaign. To make a donation to our appeal, you can visit www.givey.com/changeispossible. Alternatively, you can write to Lambeth and Southwark Mind, 4th floor, 336 Brixton Road, London, SW9 7AA.