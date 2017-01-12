Encapsulates the pessimistic British sense of humour: BU21 at Trafalgar Studios

A play about a terrorist attack in London, might not be everyone’s idea of an entertaining evening out at the theatre, but Stuart Slade has scored a real triumph with his rom-com come tragedy BU21 at Trafalgar Studio2, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Following an acclaimed run at Theatre503, the play, which focuses on a group of survivors, gets the elements of comedy and tragedy spot on, with a powerful and sometimes gruesome set of tales. Told anecdotally by a mishmash of west Londoners we are given the news that a plane from New York to London has been blown out of the sky over Fulham by a shoulder mounted rocket launcher, leaving whole streets and communities felled in its wake.

An office worker has lost her mother, a brash city banker his cheating girlfriend, and a young Asian man, his father, in a clever twist, which ultimately tests our stereotypes. There is also a victim who has suffered life changing injuries and a caricatured working class chav, who has gained celebrity status after an appearance on television in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, alongside a dithering socialite struggling to come to terms with the vision of horror she faced when one of the victims landed in her back garden.

Nothing and no one is spared the trauma, with all of the repugnant details potently depicted; burned and severed flesh described as ‘like pulled pork’ and a body described as ‘meat’, but the telling never feels irreverent and instead adds necessary realism to set the tone.

Dan Pick’s virtually bare stage, save for some plastic chairs and a tea trolley, further allows the focus to be the story and the impact of the horrific event, with the actors intricate emotional journey fully exposed with the audience in such close proximity.

Alex Forsyth steals the show as the arrogant, laddish banker, uncomfortably breaking the fourth wall and including audience members in his rantings, while Florence Roberts and Graham O’Mara illustrate the fact that an event of this magnitude doesn’t discriminate between class.

Hard hitting, traumatic and yet extremely amusing, BU21 encapsulates the pessimistic British sense of humour and with a fictional horror story, which is entirely plausible, it leaves you laughing with a disquieting sense of foreboding.

BU21 runs at Trafalgar Studio2 until 18th February