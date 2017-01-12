Southern should be stripped of service, say passengers

Only a fifth of passengers believe Southern is capable of running a train service, according to a new poll.

Strong public support was revealed for the Government to take control of Southern services away from the current company, Govia Thameslink Railway.

Southern has been in a bitter dispute with rail unions for almost a year over plans to introduce driver-only trains, which would see drivers and not conductors open and close train doors.

According to new research by Survation and We Own It – an independent campaign for public ownership – more than half of passengers now think Southern is unsuitable to run the service.

One in five believe GTR is suitable to run the service instead of Southern.

More than three quarters of those who responded want either Southern or the entire rail network to be brought back into public ownership.

Cat Hobbs, director at We Own It, said: “We pay huge sums into our railway yet rail bosses tell us we can’t have conductors on trains to make them safer or give older and disabled passengers a helping hand.

“The Government needs to step in now – strip Southern of the franchise and bring it into public ownership.”

Ms Hobbs said the East Coast line had generated more than £1 billion for the public purse.

But she suggested ministers were reluctant to nationalise lines because they were “clinging to an ideological model from the textbooks of the 1980s”.

She added: “It’s high time they listened to the public and brought Southern and the rest of the rail network into public ownership.”

A report by Ian Prosser, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Railways and director of rail safety at the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), concluded that the proposed form of train dispatch “meets legal requirements and can be operated safely”.

Mick Cash, general secretary at the RMT union, labelled the report a “whitewash” that proved the ORR was “not fit for purpose”.

Charles Horton, chief executive at GTR, said: “Because of their unjustified and pointless industrial action, the travelling public have faced months of misery and hardship to their work and family lives for no substantive reason.

“The RMT and ASLEF are being wholly unreasonable and they are abusing their trade union powers to call strikes.”

More than half of respondents to the poll thought rail privatisation had failed compared to 13 per cent who felt it had been a success.