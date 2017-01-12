Charlton boss ready to make changes after period of assessing squad has passed

Karl Robinson is ready to start moulding his Charlton side – after making minimal changes while he assessed his squad.

The Addicks face Millwall tomorrow and since their last action they have added Jake Forster-Caskey, Lewis Page and Nathan Byrne to his squad.

“There are lots of changes that could be made,” said Robinson. “You’re already seeing some. I’ve been very respectful to everyone – I’ve carried on with the same formation, carried on with one or two things to give people an opportunity to show me what they can do.

“Except Roger Johnson – who has played the least amount of minutes out of everybody we’ve had – everybody has got an equal opportunity to continue to show me where they were at.

“Then it was about making some changes off the back of being educated enough on the group, rather than just narrow-mindedness, walking in and a lack of respect.

“I’ve not spoken once about the past regime. Not the using stereotype about fitness or tactics. I’ve been very positive with all the injuries we’ve had.

“Slowly but surely we’re getting there, seven points from nine. I hope we make that 10 points out of four games.”