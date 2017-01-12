U2 heading for London on Joshua Tree anniversary tour

It is one of music history’s most famous and influential albums, selling more than 25 million copies and inspiring generations of artists.

But now The Joshua Tree – U2’s seminal 1987 record – will receive top billing as the band embarks on a unique world tour performing the album from start to finish, in its entirety, for the first time.

March will mark 30 years since the iconic record’s release, spearheading the Irish group’s unparalleled rise to super-stardom.

Remarked upon by critics for its heavily political themes, the album featured many of the band’s classic songs – from the heartbreaking With Or Without You to the soul-searching I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and the epic Where The Streets Have No Name.

London’s Twickenham Stadium will host the only British date on the tour, which also tracks the band around North America and many of Europe’s major cities.

The anniversary shows, which sparked a frenzy of excitement among fans around the world when they were announced earlier this week, were inspired by the climactic political year that was 2016.

According to U2’s iconic lead guitarist, The Edge, it was the perfect time to look back on an album that examined the changing face of America in the mid-1980s.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” he said.

“To celebrate the album – as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows. It feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Joshua Tree went to number one in Ireland and around the world, selling in excess of 25 million copies and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr from music heroes to international superstars.

Time magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them “rock’s hottest ticket” in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand.

The 12 months that followed saw them create now-iconic moments – the traffic-stopping, Grammy Award-winning music video on the roof of a Los Angeles liquor store, as well as a triumphant return home with the original Joshua Tree tour for four unforgettable shows in Belfast, Dublin and Cork in the summer of 1987.

Twickenham will be the first European stop on the tour, which also includes the band’s first ever US festival headline appearance, at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

The show in July, with support from former Oasis architect Noel Gallagher and his band the High Flying Birds, is poised to spark a deluge of booking requests as tickets go on sale on Monday (January 16).

It is likely to be the single biggest music event to take place in London this year, with hundreds of thousands of UK fans expected to jam the phones and lock down websites in the hunt for a ticket.

And if the comments of U2’s superstar frontman Bono are anything to go by, it promises to be a truly memorable occasion.

Recalling the making of the album, the singer described the record’s 11 tracks as “an opera”.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years,” he said.

“[There were] a lot of emotions which feel strangely current – love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation, all the greats. I’ve sung some of these songs a lot but never all of them.

“I’m up for it. If our audience is as excited as we are it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home at Croke Park [Dublin], it’s where the album was born 30 years ago.”

U2 will perform The Joshua Tree in full at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 8. Tickets go on sale on Monday (January 16).