‘Remarkable’ war hero to be honoured at anniversary service

Tributes will be paid to a “remarkable” Hammersmith soldier who was honoured for his bravery on the battlefield 100 years ago.

A unique ceremony is to be held in memory of First World War hero Lance Sergeant Frederick Palmer next month.

Palmer was awarded the Victoria Cross for his courageous efforts in the face of unimaginable horrors on the front line.

In the midst of the conflict in northern France, Palmer gathered a small team of comrades and stormed an enemy trench.

Despite losing all the senior officers in his company to machine gun fire, the 25-year-old took command and held the captured trench against wave after wave of enemy attacks.

Palmer, who was born in Hammersmith on November 11 1891, was presented with the military’s highest honour for gallantry – one of nine medals he received during a distinguished career.

Records reveal that Palmer was praised for his “very conspicuous bravery” on the battlefield.

The King’s citation, read at the ceremony, said: “His splendid determination and devotion to duty undoubtedly averted what might have proved a serious disaster.”

A century on from his death-defying heroics, Palmer is to be recognised once again.

The Mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham, Councillor Mercy Umeh, will lead a special service marking the 100th anniversary of the battle.

A paving stone is to be laid at the Shepherd’s Bush war memorial on Shepherd’s Bush Green in Palmer’s memory.

Several members of Palmer’s family, including his son and grandson, are expected to attend the ceremony on February 17 – 100 years to the day since his extraordinary act of bravery.

Councillor Alan De’Ath, Hammersmith and Fulham’s representative for the armed forces, paid special tribute to Palmer this week.

He said: “The bravery that Lance Sergeant Palmer showed on that battlefield a century ago still resonates today.

“It is humbling to remember the selfless valour he displayed and it is fitting that we pause to pay tribute to a remarkable man and to express our gratitude to all those who have died defending our country and our freedom.”

After the First World War Palmer joined the Royal Flying Corps before moving to Malaya in the 1920s to set up a planting business.

He returned to England at the outbreak of the Second World War and rejoined the RAF, flying in the Battle of Britain and earning the rank of Wing Commander.

He retired to Hampshire in 1950 and died in 1955, leaving a widow, three sons and a daughter.

The memorial service takes place on Shepherd’s Bush Green on Friday February 17 at 11am.