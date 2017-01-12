Athletics: Hercules Wimbledon retain senior men’s title at Lloyd Park

Despite missing two of last year’s championship-winning team, Hercules Wimbledon’s cross country runners proved their considerable depth in strength to retain their senior men’s team title at Croydon’s Lloyd Park.

The club went into last Saturday’s 12km championship without Ben Toomer, who led the team to gold medals in 2016, out with a foot injury, and Richard McDowell, the sixth scorer 12 months ago in 23rd place. But replacements Joe Toomey and Matt Sharp proved able reserves as they swept home comfortably to take the gold medals for a second successive year.

Fred Slemeck, second team scorer in 2016, ran a solid race over the undulating three-lap course to finish 11th of the 209 runners in the senior race in 41:44 secs, an identical finishing position to the one he managed at Denbies Vineyard, Dorking, in 2016. He was followed by Dimos Evangelides (12th in 42:15), Matt Sharp (18th in 42:50), Kieran White (19th in 42:59), Joe Toomey (22nd in 43:07) with Joe Clark (24th in 43:27) completing the gold medal-winning team.

Young gun Jaleel Roper, 13, made a flying start to 2017 with a championship record-breaking win in the South of England indoor championships at Lee Valley on Saturday. Roper, 13, raced to victory in the boys under-15 60m in 7.12, smashing his lifetime best. His previous PB was 7.22, set when winning the gold medal in the same event last year. He also smashed the championship record of 7.17 set in 2011. His time would also have topped the UK rankings in 2016. Roper sped up through the rounds as he won his heat in 7.33 and his semi-final in 7.26.

He completed a title-winning double on Sunday by taking the 200m gold medal in 23.71 after cruising through to the final by winning his heat in 24.24, the fastest of the five qualifiers.

Zipporah Golding narrowly missed out on a medal in finishing a close fourth in the girls under-15 200m final in 27.43 after clocking a faster 26.99 in finishing second in her semi-final, a time which would have secured the bronze medal in the final. Although she just failed to make Saturday’s 60m final, Golding posted a lifetime best of 8.14 in winning her 60m heat.

Jonathan Cornish qualified for the Oxfordshire team to compete in the UK Inter-Counties cross country championships at Loughborough in March in finishing runner-up in the Oxfordshire senior men’s 11km championship at Stowe School in 37:19.

The men’s under-17 team also won medals at Lloyd Park. Zac Purnell led the quartet to bronze finishing 12th in the 6km race in 20:13 with Henry Silverstein 19th in 21:16, Sam Barker 23rd in 21:27 and James Forde 39th in 24:04. It was the club’s best team placing in this age group since 2009.

Claire Grima was missing from the senior women’s team due to a heavy cold and in her absence the team finished down the field in eighth – led in by veteran Gina Galbraith, who was 31st of the 129 finishers in 34:46.

The girls under-15 team finished one place outside the medals with Georgina Clarke leading in the scoring quartet, finishing 11th of the 80 runners in 11:14.Ellen Weir ran strongly to finish 13th in 11:21 with Albane Fery 27th in 11:47 and Millie Doyle 41st in 12:25.

Max Kiralfyi beat a 450-strong field to win the Bishop’s Park 5km parkrun on Saturday in 16:58, half-a-minute faster than he managed in winning the event on Christmas Day. Adam Harwood finished third out of 494 runners in the Wimbledon Common event on Saturday in 18:14, the best of 13 runners in action, and then taking third place on Sunday in the Nice Work 10km road race in Richmond Park in 37:17, just 21 seconds behind the winner.