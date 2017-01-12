Rugby round-up: Wimbledon stay second after Hertford win

Wimbledon strengthened their hold on second spot in National League 3 with a 26-14 win at Hertford, writes Terence Bagworth.

The Dons opened the scoring on six minutes through right-wing Dave Bennett after a burst through from full-back Matt Gilbert. It came from a scrum where number eight Roy Godfrey picked up and the ball went through the hands of scrum-half Rhys Morgan to set the straight, direct run from Gilbert.

Outside-half Bryan Croke made no mistake with the conversion, the first of three that he scored.

Just four minutes later a break from Morgan – passing to centre Aaron Lowe – set up the ruck near to the Hertford line. Roy Godfrey drove his way over the line for Wimbledon’s second, this time nearer the posts for the conversion.

Hertford’s flanker Dave Archer was given a yellow card on 21 minutes, the resulting penalty gave a field position near to the Hertford line and this time hooker Jesse Muir drove over for Wimbledon’s third try, again a straightforward conversion taken by Croke. .

Winger Paddy Kelly managed to score with the referee playing advantage after Wimbledon knocked on in front of the posts, the conversion was taken by outside-half Ben Lloyd.

Wimbledon completed their scoring in the 36th minute with the fourth try. The ball was spun down the line to the left side and winger Josh Charles muscled his way into the left-hand corner. The Dons led 26-7 at the break.

The second half saw Wimbledon using all their bench reserves but also sustain a knee injury to prop Tom Boot, Jesse Muir returning to the field.

The home team dominated possession, the slope on the pitch was to Hertford’s benefit, but Wimbledon’s organisation saw them only score one converted try.

Key to this defence were the tackles put in by replacement Campbell Tait, who had come on at half-time for lock Gary Crowe, a setback for Wimbledon was a yellow card for Lowe.

Wimbledon are at home to Southend Saxons on Saturday (2pm).

Blackheath moved back up to third spot in National 1 with a 47-14 win over Fylde, writes Graham Cox.

Club scored five of their seven tries in the opening period to effectively wrap up the match by the interval.

Kieron Scutt crashed over on the short-side.

A loose Fylde pass allowed Markus Burcham to kick on and the skipper himself weaved a track through a disorganised defence for a second try in only the 11th minute.

Gregor Gillanders’ majestic aerial display ensured Blackheath held the ascendancy in both territory and possession.

Fylde lost tight-head Simon Griffiths for 10 minutes at the end of the opening quarter for side-entry, Mike Perks drove on before Sam Eydmann reached out for a third try.

And even when restored to 15-men, the Club pack, with Terry Read in magnificent form, continued to pound the Fylde eight. Perks drove over for the bonus point try.

Leo Fielding sprinted 70 metres for a fifth try, adding a fifth conversion, and giving his side an unassailable 35-0 lead at the break. Jake Lloyd slid over for the final score for Blackheath. They are at Coventry on Saturday.

For the second match in a row Southwark Lancers lost by a solitary point in Kent 1.

They hosted high-flying Old Williamsonians and were 12-3 down after a very lacklustre opening 20 minutes. The home team looked a different proposition in the second half with tries from centre Josh Walker and winger Ruairi Hourihane, but were edged out 18-17. On Saturday they travel to HSBC.