James Tomkins – Crystal Palace got perfect man for survival fight by appointing Sam Allardyce

James Tomkins is in no doubt that Sam Allardyce is the right man to keep Crystal Palace up – after working under the experienced boss at West Ham United.

The pair both face their old club on Saturday – but it is not a return to Upton Park with the east Londoners now residing at the Olympic Stadium.

Palace are one of three Premier League clubs to make managerial changes, with the other two below them.

Swansea are onto their third boss of the campaign, going English by enticing Paul Clement away from his post as Bayern Munich assistant. Prior to that American Bob Bradley lasted just 85 days after replacing Italian Francesco Guidolin in October.

Hull City also went for a change early in 2017 as Mike Phelan oversaw 24 matches before Portuguese Marco Silva took on the challenge.

Allardyce has the edge in terms of matches managed – since taking caretaker charge at Preston North End in September 1992 he has gone on to amass 961 matches in the dugout.

“I do not think there is anyone else out there for the job really,” said Tomkins. “Sam comes with massive experience. He did well last year with Sunderland and has done it time and time again. Everyone feels it is the right move.

“It is just a matter of trying to put the performances together and showing what we can do on the pitch. He is trying to feed that confidence to us, but it is about time we stepped up as well as players to try and get out of this situation.

“I had a relegation at West Ham [in 2011]. Sam took over the next season. I’ve experienced one before. It’s not a feeling that you like in football and it’s something you obviously try and avoid.

“Stats-wise we’re down there but we don’t feel our performances at times deserve our position. It’s all about us and what we do on the pitch. We can’t let leads slip when we get back into games. That’s a massive thing and it has has killed us. Getting back to a draw or at times leading games and conceding. We need to put that right quickly.”

Alladyce’s arrival was just before a hectic Christmas schedule. Saturday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw at Bolton means he is still waiting for a first victory since sealing his move to replace the sacked Alan Pardew.

“Training-wise he has not had much time with us because of the whole game situation,” said Tomkins. “But I know what he is like on the training field. He is very vocal and wants to get his message across.

“It has always been important for him to keep clean sheets. We have not kept a lot this year. We need to do better at that. Bolton are a few leagues below but it is still a clean sheet that we can build on. You cannot keep scoring two or three goals to try and win games.

“He is very good with the stats and his attention to detail. He touches on that a lot and it helps us improve as players. There is no hiding place for people not putting in the right effort when you know people are monitoring your stats. He is not frightened to put a player on the bench if he does not feel the stats are right.

“Sam is going with the times. It is all to do with stats and science now. The manager embraces that.

“He is the same manager that I can remember. The players were asking me about him before and everyone was looking forward to working under him. He is one of the best about.”

Just as Palace’s season has failed to catch fire, the same can perhaps be aimed at Tomkins.

He arrived in a £10million deal from West Ham but had an injury in pre-season. A couple of other niggles mean it has been stop-start. A groin strain saw him miss four matches before returning in the 2-0 loss at Arsenal on New year’s Day.

“I didn’t train before,” explained Tomkins. “I played there and got through it okay, had a rest day and then played again [against Swansea]. That was not ideal, in terms of sharpness, and I am trying to put that right this week.”

Basildon-born Tomkins won his only piece of silverware while playing for Allardyce – a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at Wembley in the Championship play-off final. He was named man of the match and selected in the PFA divisional team of the year.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League,” said Tomkins. “To go down to the Championship was disheartening and sad. But we managed to get back up straightaway. I’ve had a few runs in cups but certainly the promotion was a massive plus in my career.”

Tomkins joined West Ham at the age of eight. His Twitter page was in claret and blue colours – a nod to his connection to the club – and even now the former is still part of the scheme on his profile even if the pictures are of him in Palace’s home kit. So was it easy to park two decades of his footballing life?

“I think it was. I’m not a young lad – 18 or 19 – making decisions like that. I’m a grown man. Twenty years at West Ham…you don’t forget that in a hurry. But it was certainly the right time for me to move.

“Fans are always close to players who are homegrown, I’ve been there since I was eight, so I don’t think there would be too many reasons they would take a disliking to me because of that. I always gave my all for West Ham. Like I’m trying to do for Palace. It was the time to move for me. I always back that decision. I’m really happy here. I just want to get us out of this position and add whatever I can to the team.

“I don’t want to make any friends before the game. It will be post-match, depending on if we get a good result. There are a few staff who have been there years. There’s a guy called Pete, the kit man, who has been there years and years. I don’t think he’s working as much now. I sent him a text saying ‘you’ll be missed more than me’ because we both left almost together.

“I thought he’d be missed more than me in terms of characters, because that’s what it’s all about. These sort of clubs – the West Hams and Palaces – you have people who have been there and are part of the fabric of the club. They keep the club going and don’t normally get a mention.

“They are the ones you want to see most and say hello to.”

Tomkins’ exit coincided with the Hammer also saying farewell to their old Boleyn home. He did not take any momentos.

“No, apart from the usual – clothes, shirts and boots. It’s a historic ground with them getting rid of it. I just took the memories I have. I just need to Google the pictures from when I was playing there!

“I played in the last game there, against Manchester United. Leading up to that was madness – trying to get into the ground – it was fans everywhere. Things getting thrown left, right and centre. The Manchester United bus got smashed up. It was a crazy day. I started on the bench but managed to get on, which was great. It felt like a cup final.”