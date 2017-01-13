Lions like loan deals to have a permanent option – Neil Harris on possibility of loan additions

Neil Harris is ready to consider loan deals as he looks to add to his squad – but admits that ideally it will link to a permanent deal.

Millwall have no loan players in their squad but did use the temporary market last season.

Wolves winger Jed Wallace, a hit during a short stint with the Lions last season before heading back to Molineux for the final weeks of the campaign, is again on the Lions radar. But a number of clubs are interested.

“I’ve never been opposed to loans – but they have to be loans for the right reasons for us as a club,” explained Harris.

“With our academy I don’t believe we have got to take four or five young players from other clubs in one hit.

“But we’ve loaned players. You saw last year that Jed and George [Saville] worked really well but the scenario was that they were always most likely to go back to Wolves to play for Kenny [Jackett].

“With young players you always think our paths might cross again in the future.

“Shane Ferguson was a loan with a view to taking him permanently. There are ways of doing it. It’s always with a view that there is something in it.

“If a loan or two did come in this window there is always a thought process of are they going to sign permanently in the summer or our paths might cross again in 12-18 months time.”