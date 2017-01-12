Steve Morison close to cracking top-10 of Millwall’s all-time top-scorers

Steve Morison is 11th in Millwall’s all-time scoring charts after netting his 80th goal in Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup win over AFC Bournemouth.

And the Lions forward is unlikely to have to wait too long to move up the list as he is only two behind John Shepherd.

Morison could even realistically overtake Alf Twigg and Derek Possee – joint sixth with 87 goals.

Jim Constantine is ninth on 83 with Richard Jones just above that with 85.

Morison has 13 goals in all competitions for the Lions this season but missed seven matches as he recovered from a knee injury suffered in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham.

Millwall have lost just one of the matches he has netted in during the current campaign – the vice-captain grabbing a consolation in the 5-1 defeat at Peterborough in mid-August.