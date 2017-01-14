Shaun Hutchinson: Millwall-Charlton game would be big – even if it wasn’t a derby

Shaun Hutchinson reckons that Saturday’s game at The Valley is a crunch fixture – even before you throw local rivalry into the equation.

Millwall could move into the League One play-off places with a win but will need results to go their way in terms of the four clubs immediately above them.

Charlton lie three points further back. And Hutchinson, 26, is aware that the margin for error is diminishing.

“It’s really tight,” said the centre-back. “It doesn’t matter who we had this week, we’re at the point of the season where we’ve got to start putting a lot of results together and pushing ourselves in.

“Right now, with where we are, we can’t really afford not to go on a good run. If we start losing a few games or dropping points then that sixth place looks like getting further away from us. We want to try and close it rather than being further away.

“I really enjoyed the first game between the sides. It’s the first time I’ve seen The Den bouncing like it was. It really drove the lads on for the rest of the game, made them perform even better. We got stuck in and worked hard.

“I’m sure we’ll take a big following to Saturday’s match.

“Traditionally away fans are always the louder ones. They go out on the day and have a few drinks. I’m sure they’ll be in great voice – I just hope we can continue our form and give them a result to cheer about.

“In our last three league games at The Den – four including Bournemouth – we’ve been really strong. We seem to be in a good place right now. Last time we played them [Charlton], we deserved it. They got a bit lucky with their goal.

“I think in their minds they are probably thinking ‘we’ve just been beaten off those’. They’ll be more worried, while we’re looking forward to it. There has been a little change there – they have lost a few players and brought a few in. They’ll be a little bit refreshed. I’m sure they’ll be up for it. We’ll go into it full of confidence.”

The thing that stood out in last weekend’s 3-0 FA Cup win over Bournemouth was a relentless workrate from the Lions. It was typified by Steve Morison’s challenge on Lewis Grabban which eventually led to Shane Ferguson ramming home a late third.

“We don’t massively expect that from him – tackling back,” said Hutchinson. “Because when we do win the ball we need someone to hit, and normally we try and hit him.

“If he sticks his foot in and it results in a goal that’s brilliant. You don’t get that too often at a club. Steve wants to do that. It makes it easier when everyone puts their bodies on the line for the win.

“The back four did well but the team defended superbly. I wouldn’t like to see the miles our midfield four did in tracking runners and chasing around. They really do make it a hell of a lot easier for the defence. The way the front two track back, that’s a dream for us boys at the back.”

It could be a clash of styles this weekend. Charlton are likely to be more possession-based while Millwall are physical, direct and uncompromising.

Bournemouth’s determination to pass out from the back was seized upon by the Lions last weekend, the continual harassment upsetting the Premier League outfit.

“The gaffer has got a style of play and everyone buys into it,” said Hutchinson. “If that is the case you can really get results. Just because we don’t play out and the centre-backs aren’t receiving the ball by the corner flags doesn’t mean we’re not a good football side.

“We’ve got a good balance to what we do. Playing to your strengths is what it’s all about.”

Hutchinson is now into double figures for first-team outings. He is unaware of that when it is pointed out. The summer capture from Fulham, sidelined by a couple of niggling injuries in the opening three months of the campaign, is beginning to build up a good rapport with Byron Webster.

“Hopefully I’m clear of all that. I’ve put a good run of games together and that’s been great. I’ve enjoyed it and it makes things a hell of a lot better when you’re also picking up results, which we are.”