Fred Onyedinma on why Charlton derby will always be special for in-form Millwall winger

Millwall’s derby with Charlton Athletic will always have special significance to Fred Onyedinma – his first taste of the fixture marked a major milestone in his football career.

The winger was just 17 when he was handed his first senior start in a 0-0 draw between the two clubs in a Championship contest in March 2014.

Not only did Onyedinma stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, he also walked away with the sponsors’ man of the match award.

Now the Greenwich-raised youngster is a far more established fixture of Millwall’s side.

Onyedinma probably just edged a number of outstanding performers in Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup win over Bournemouth. It was his 84th appearance for the Lions and he seems – for the moment – to have moved ahead of summer signing David Worrall for the right-sided berth in Neil Harris’ side.

Only Tony Craig (33) has played more matches this season – Onyedinma is one behind – and he is joint top when it comes to assists with five, the same amount as Lee Gregory, Steve Morison and Worrall.

When you add in that he is halfway to double figures in terms of goals as well, the statistics tell of a successful beginning to the campaign.

Onyedinma has come a long way from the eager teenager who got his first chance under Ian Holloway.

“Time does go quick,” he said when asked about that outing against Charlton. “It all happened so fast on that day. I didn’t expect to make my debut at all.

“He [Holloway] loves to give young players a chance. It’s strange really, you can be playing under-21 football the week before and score three or two goals and he’ll put you straight in, because he knows you’re in form.

“I came to train with the first-team because they were doing shape work and then I realised I was in the team that was starting. He didn’t really say too much after that. I was confused but delighted, because I thought I’d just been there to make the numbers up.

“It was a big game against Charlton. The manager now was under-21 boss then and he just told me to take it all in and think of it as playing on the park with your friends. You do feel nervous but they are good nerves, you want to impress.

“As a young guy you want to do well on your full debut – you’re not going to shy away from it. My aim was to do the best I could.”

Onyedinma is modest about his contribution to knocking a Premier League side out of the FA Cup. He got a standing ovation from the Den crowd when he was taken off right near the end – Lee Gregory getting a similar reaction after putting in a huge shift.

“I just try and do my best for the team – it wasn’t just me,” he said. “Everyone played well. The players who scored the goals, the defenders who kept the clean sheets. It was the whole team.

“After we scored the first goal I was thinking ‘we’re going to win’. I think everyone was pretty confident. The second goal we scored really early in the second half was vital as well. It kind of killed the game off.

“They made changes to their team but they were still Premier League players out there. They’ve got quality as well. It’s still good from our point of view to beat them.”

One of the standout moments of the first half was Onyedinma’s surge from midway in his own half to the edge of the Bournemouth box, ending with Gregory shooting narrowly wide. It included pushing the ball between two Cherries markers who were then forced to give chase.

He said: “There were not many options so I thought to myself ‘let me just try and carry the ball up the pitch to help the team out’. Luckily I broke literally all the way and then passed to Lee, he was unfortunate not to score.

“It was instinct. I just let it happen, I wasn’t thinking too much.”

After that early taste of the action with Millwall, Onyedinma featured just twice more post-Charlton before the 2013-14 season finished. That November he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of May to get more minutes.

“When you’re young you just have to be patient,” he said. “Sometimes you can be in the team then out of the team. I’m happy with the way things are going now and just want to keep pushing forward really.

“I got lots of support at Wycombe. It gave me confidence that they wanted me to come. Every time I went in to train they told me just to express myself. It paid off. I brought that to Millwall. I knew I could play week in, week out.”

Onyedinma was born in Nigeria and moved to England a few years later. He qualifies to represent both the country of his birth and England – not that international aspirations are pressing priorities.

“I haven’t heard anything about playing at any level and I’m not fussed about that,” he said. “I just want to keep improving here.

“I was playing district school football when I was 11 and I ended up with a bunch of players who came to Millwall on trial. I was lucky enough to sign.”

Aspirations to play higher – or at least back at the level he first got a taste – may not just hinge on Millwall’s promotion assault in the next few months.

Onyedinma is yet to pen a new deal despite talks. His age ensures that the Lions would command a fee if he were to decide on pastures new, but it would still be a blow.

The exciting youngster is fully committed to the cause, his exploits to date prove that. And effort will need to be expended as the Lions chase a double over Charlton.

“They are going to try and prove a point,” said Onyedinma. “Especially at their ground. I’ve watched Millwall play there but haven’t played myself.

“I don’t listen to the crowd. I’m always in the zone. You can’t take that [a hostile crowd] out of football – it will always be there. There’s no point listening to stuff like that. You have to play your football.”