Charlton manager Robinson – big chunk of Lookman and Fox transfer money will go into building best training ground in South London

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has revealed a sizeable chunk of the transfer fees recouped for Ademola Lookman and Morgan Fox will be ploughed into redeveloping the club’s training ground.

The Addicks sold 19-year-old winger Lookman to Everton in a deal which has been widely reported as worth up to £11m – £8m of that guaranteed with the rest based on clauses.

And Sheffield Wednesday, undeterred by seeing a couple of bids rejected in the summer, pushed through a move for left-back Morgan Fox.

Charlton have made additions of their own. Nathan Byrne arrived from Wigan Athletic on loan earlier this week – making it five temporary signings after Chelsea’s Jay Dasilva was the first January incoming. Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey and Lewis Page – a replacement for Fox – were snapped up permanently from Brighton and West Ham respectively.

“We’ll have a look in the last week of January and see what sort of manoeuvring there is that suits us – and not that suits agents or someone else’s bank balance,” said Robinson, in an exclusive interview with the South London Press at the club’s Sparrows Lane training ground.

“It’s important when you have two big transfers going out. When I phone anybody the first thing they say is ‘you’ve got money now’. That is very short-sighted really.

“The community pitches we’re building at the back and the multi-million pound training ground that will be here for the next 50 years – or more – will put this place at the top for development in South-East London. I don’t think there will be many better south of the river.

“I’ve just seen the plans. Literally that’s where a lot of the funds will be going. As a short-term manager you would say ‘hang on – I need to win some games’. But the long-term overall view is for the benefit of the football club. It’s going to be phenomenal. Already the building is starting, things are beginning to move.

“Since I’ve walked in there has been a bit of hope and optimism. People will be able to see in the next 50 years that young players coming through are going to be very well supported. This transfer window it is important to get the right players in – that are top players.

“I was going to bring in another midfield player but Ezri [Konsa] and Joe [Aribo] basically said to go and shut up – you don’t need one. Not verbally – but by physically what they have shown me on the pitch.

“I think every fan of ours will look and say ‘that’s an area that looks very comfortable’.

“What I wanted to do was do business that secured positions and gives us energy, that gives us ball retention. We’re 11th now and we’ll sit back for a few weeks, take stock of where we’re at – if one comes up that’s worth spending money on we will do it.”

Lookman’s exit was on the cards for weeks before he did eventually wrap up a dream move to Everton.

Robinson maintains that the Peckham-raised attacker was ill before the Southend United game on New Year’s Eve. He also sat out the emphatic win over Bristol Rovers before sealing his exit.

The question is whether Charlton got a decent price. It’s always hard to determine fees when spin is put on figures from all sides.

“I think it’s a good deal when the selling club are happy, the buying club are happy and the player is happy,” said Robinson. “On this one, everyone seemed quite happy with what they got out of it.

“The first game he did have a slight illness. I didn’t feel it was right to push him. He probably could have played. I made the decision not to play him against Bristol Rovers. I decided to go with players in those two games who would be here.

“A young player’s head can be turned – for the right reasons, not the wrong ones. Ade is a very humble, grounded young man and we wish him all the luck in the world.

“He spent time with Dele [Alli] not long ago. He had a chat about what it was like to do these type of moves. What was important to his development was to see someone of Dele’s talent and what he’s done going from League One. It has given him a bit more confidence.”

Robinson was the Milton Keynes manager when Alli – now one of the leading Premier League midfielders – was sold to Tottenham. He instantly came back on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Initial signals from Charlton were that they would only countenance Lookman’s sale if they kept one of their most dangerous offensive talents for the remainder of the League One season.

“I had complete control with the Dele deal,” said Robinson. “I didn’t have complete control on this one because I’d only worked with the boy for six weeks. I didn’t know him well enough.

“We felt that with Dele, coming back would aid his developments. But Dele hadn’t played in the Championship. Maybe the view was that Ade had played in the Championship and then gone into League One, and that if it was a loan it might be one to a higher level. I don’t know what their plans are for him. Don’t quote me that is what they are doing. It may be that the money they paid – which is a lot – they see him going straight into their first-team. [Yannick] Bolasie is out at the moment.”

Fox did play in the two most recent fixtures despite his delayed switch to Sheffield Wednesday being on the cards.

It’s hard to fathom why the 23-year-old, who emerged through the club’s youth system and went on to play 116 times for the Addicks, was the target of sustained criticism from sections of the club’s fanbase.

It will be down to Fox to follow other players who were targeted by the boo boys to go on and carve out careers at a higher level – like Alan McCormack at Brentford and Bournemouth’s Simon Francis.

“I’ve been a fan of a football club and there’s been players I didn’t think were any good and my dad thought they were brilliant,” said Robinson. “The one thing footballers and managers are is talking points. We’re there to be knocked and supported at different moments in all points of our careers.

“He [Fox] covered 11.6kms against Bristol Rovers when it was our second game in three days. Sometimes people don’t see that. We’re very lucky that we have that data and some sort of way to judge it, not just emotionally charged on a player’s performance.

“He’s been a wonderful servant to the football club. He’s an academy graduate, which makes it even more important for our young players coming through to see their pathway. He’s been a credit to his family in the way he has conducted himself as a footballer since I’ve been here – impeccable.

“There is a picture we put up of him celebrating our third goal [against Rovers] and when you think that his move was almost done it shows the level of passion and desire, what this club meant to him.

“We’ve got Adam Chicksen and we’ve brought in Pagey. Not many will have seen him play but he has done very well at Coventry. When you hear people at West Ham talk about him there’s a bit of disappointment that he moved on. Obviously he’s very young but we feel he will grow with the football club.”