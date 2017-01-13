Friday, January 13, 2017
League One sides in play-off spots will be watching Charlton Athletic – boss Karl Robinson

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson celebrates at the final whistle

The clubs in the League One play-off positions will be expecting a Charlton Athletic charge.

That’s the view of Addicks boss Karl Robinson ahead of Saturday’s huge South London derby with Millwall at The Valley.

Charlton are already five points adrift of sixth-placed Fleetwood Town and a reverse to the Lions would see their local rivals move six points clear of them.

But Robinson reckons the likes of Bolton, Bradford, Rochdale and Fleetwood will be watching what his side do.

“They’ll be seeing us – trust me,” he said. “They’ll be seeing Charlton Athletic. I can guarantee you.

“When this horse gets unbolted it takes some difficulties in stopping it. We just need to go in the right direction. Everyone knows where we are because everyone will be expecting us to go on a run.

“People know the amount of time I’ve spent managing and knowing this level – they’ll see the players we’ve brought in are very good ones at this level.

“There’s more to come. Ricky Holmes and Lee Novak will be fit shortly. Declan Rudd will be 100 per cent fit shortly. We’re probably bringing one more in. Jason Pearce is seven weeks away. I know it feels like a long time but I’ve been here that long now. Sols [Chris Solly] is going to get fitter. Ezri and Joe will get more organised. Josh [Magennis] is looking better. This team will get better. That’s my job.

“I’m getting a bit of stick off the missus because I haven’t seen her for seven weeks! That’s how hard I’m working.”

Richard Cawley
