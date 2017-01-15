Exclusive: Morgan Fox on his Charlton exit – and why he thinks Addicks on their way back up

Morgan Fox’s move to Sheffield Wednesday has not diminished his affinity for Charlton Athletic – with the academy product rooting for the South London club to get back into the Championship.

The 23-year-old left-back signed for the Owls, who failed with a late attempt to sign him in the summer window, on January 6.

“This season has probably been my 10th at the club,” said Fox. “At 14 and 15 you are going through the academy and I got a scholarship from 16 until 18. All I wanted to do is play for Charlton.

“You start as a ballboy at 13 and 14 watching the first team just thinking ‘hopefully that will be me’. Thankfully I went on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

“There’s a few standout moments – making my debut, which just so happened to be at Hillsborough [in the FA Cup in 2014]. We went on a great run off the back of that and finished the season strongly – the highlight being beating Watford at home.

“It made us safe. You look at where Watford are now and they still have Troy Deeney playing for them, he scored against us.

“There have been a few downs but that’s all part of football. Like I said on Twitter, with the squad and management team they have got there at the moment I’m confident the club is going in the right direction.”

Charlton’s four-year stay in the Championship ended in April.

This summer Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet finally went for an English boss – but Russell Slade only lasted until November 12 before he was replaced by Karl Robinson.

Before that were overseas arrivals, both in terms of players and head coaches.

“When I was a boy in the academy you got that feeling about the club – it had a brilliant fanbase and getting promoted from League One. It was brilliant to be around.

“That feeling went away. It didn’t feel like Charlton had before for me. I have to say Russell really did bring that back – he wanted it to feel like the Charlton of old again. There were little things he changed around the building and with the signings – to have that togetherness.

“There were that many changes made and players coming and going that there was not going to be togetherness. It’s such a massive thing in football, people don’t realise how big it is.

“This year’s been like a breath of fresh air, having boys you can talk to and have a laugh with. I feel it has changed for the better.

“I’m a massive supporter of Charlton, having grown up watching as well. To see them get back to where they were would be brilliant.”

Fox’s closest pals are the likes of Harry Lennon, Dillon Phillips and Ollie Muldoon, who have come through the age groups together.

“Jacko [Johnnie Jackson] is a big influence. He’s been Charlton captain as long as I’ve been in the team. He said when I left that if I need anything just to get in touch.

“Chris Solly is Mr Charlton. He’s another who has always been around the building and been great for guidance.”

Fox has been first-choice on the left of the defence under all the managers who have followed Chris Powell during the Duchatelet era.

But he has also been a familiar target for some Charlton fans to dish out criticism.

“I guess it’s all part of being a professional footballer,” he said. “Everyone is entitled to their opinions. For me, I’ve played nearly every game for the last three seasons and I feel in every single one I have given my all.

“Of course everyone makes mistakes here and there. I’ve always tried my best for the team.

“It was hard sometimes. You feel like you are possibly out there on your own, or just with Jacko near you.

“It’s been tough, especially as a young player almost thrown in after Powelly left. There was very little guidance from some of the management staff around me.

“But at the same time you have to block it out.”

Now comes a new challenge for Fox at Sheffield Wednesday. They are sixth in the Championship table.

“Everyone in football wants to better themselves,” said Fox. “I’m ambitious and always aiming to push myself to the next level.

“It was a bit last-minute in the summer to get done on deadline day. It was disappointing but the best way to get over it was to get on with my job at Charlton. It was back to normal.

“They kept tabs on me and if I was still available in January they would see. There was nothing concrete that they were going to come in again. Just before the window opened they expressed their interest with another bid. It all went pretty quickly from there.”