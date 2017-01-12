Kit Graham grabs hat-trick as Charlton thrash Portsmouth at The Valley

A Kit Graham hat-trick fired Charlton’s women team into the SSE Women’s FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Addicks have landed a home clash with FA Women’s Super League side Sheffield FC Ladies on February 5.

Further goals from skipper Kim Dixson and recent signing Katie Bottom ensured a winning return to The Valley as they sealed a 5-0 victory over Portsmouth.

It took Charlton 36 minutes to open the scoring when Dixson glanced a header past Pompey keeper Courtney Trodd from a Grace Coombs cross.

Graham headed an Avilla Bergin corner home seconds before half-time to double their advantage.

Four minutes after the interval, Bottom headed in yet another Bergin corner at the near post. Graham scooped a Charlotte Lee centre over Trodd for the fourth.

Graham completed the scoring by heading yet past Trodd – once again from a Bergin corner – to move onto 26 goals for the season.

First-team coach Riteesh Mishra felt his side started off “quite nervy” but that Dixson’s goal “settled the nerves down”.

He added: “I was pleased with the result, happy to have scored five goals and kept a clean sheet – I still think we have a lot more to offer and improve on. The fact we can score five without playing our best is a good thing.

“I am pleased for the players because they’ve had a difficult few months and they deserved the occasion of playing at The Valley – I hope we can have more.

“It’s a great tie and it will be a very tough test. It will be a chance to see how we can compete against a Super League team. We won’t fear them and will go out to win the game. They will be coming down to us expecting to win, so this will release some pressure from our players.”

Charlton are at Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday.