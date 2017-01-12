Crystal Palace Ladies start 2017 with hammering of West Ham

Crystal Palace Ladies kicked off 2017 with a resounding 6-1 victory over West Ham – responding to manager Dean Davenport’s call for a strong start to the year.

Playing with a high tempo, they took the lead inside two minutes against a Hammers side who had conceded eight unanswered goals to Palace in the two previous league and cup encounters this season.

A shot from Roschelle Shakes was only partially cleared, following a Pam McRoberts free-kick, and the in-form Gemma Bryan slotted home from a tight angle.

Palace continued to create the majority of the chances with Bryan and Shakes, December’s player of the month, in imperious form. Shakes scored a second midway through the first-half.

West Ham’s pacey forwards continued to pose a threat, but the Palace back three of Sarah Jones, Rosie Paye and McRoberts worked well as a unit, supported when necessary by wingers Tia Foreman and Alma Donohoe.

Ciara Sherwood made the game safe on 29 minutes, expertly creating the space needed and scoring a sublime goal past the stranded Hammers goalkeeper.

Palace went 4-0 up 10 minutes into the second half when Bryan bagged her second with another superb piece of approach play and an accomplished finish.

West Ham pulled a goal back in the 65th minute.

Bryan completed her hat-trick, her second in two matches, and Shakes scored the final goal to cap a superb all-round performance, which took Palace to fifth in the league table with 19 points from 11 matches.

The only sour note of the afternoon was influential Ciara Sherwood limping off with an ankle injury.

Davenport said: “We executed the gameplan well and put the chances away when we had them. There are a few areas that we still need to work on, but we have good quality players coming back from long-term lay offs and we continue to bring players through the ranks.

“We will have to deal with the fact that the Super League season starts soon and we may be the target of transfer interest, but we are attracting that calibre of player and building towards the real ambition of being at that level soon.”

Palace Ladies are next in action at home to Portsmouth on January 22 at Bromley FC (2pm).