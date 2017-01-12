Thursday, January 12, 2017
Tooting & Mitcham move to the top of Ryman League Division One South

By Richard Cawley -
Tooting's Danny Bassett Photo: Sam Conquest

Tooting & Mitcham moved to the top of Ryman League Division One South with a 4-0 win at promotion rivals Hythe Town.

The Terrors have played a game more than Dorking Wanderers, who they knocked off the summit.

It looks a three-way fight for the automatic promotion berth, with Greenwich Borough also in ominously good form.

Tooting were 3-0 up by half-time. Sandy Cunningham opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Danny Bassett went on to bag a hat-trick, one of his goals coming from the penalty spot.

Terrors assistant boss Paul Dale said: “It was a must-win game for us and for them. We had a full squad to choose from, we didn’t have any excuses.”

When asked if the top three look locked in – if not their finishing positions – Dale added: “That’s a brave call in early January. I would say looking at the squad we have we have a fair to good chance of pushing the other two teams mentioned all the way.

“Danny is a young lad, 22, who had a spell at Staines not too long ago. He’s been with us from the start of the season. He started as a number nine but has more recently been a number seven in the last five games. He was at Godalming, my old club. I had a few links there still and didn’t know if he was going back. I took the liberty of having a chat in the summer.

“If you’re being greedy then we missed a couple of chances to maybe increase on the four goals we scored. But Hythe were strong, direct and aggressive, not in tackling bit in the manner of the way they played. They had a chance to score before we got off and running and that may have changed the game.”

