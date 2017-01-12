Dulwich re-sign Stevenage forward but set to be missing two frontmen for trophy tie at Whitehawk

Dulwich Hamlet have re-signed Dipo Akinyemi on loan – but the Stevenage striker is not eligible for this weekend’s FA Trophy second round game at Whitehawk.

The 19-year-old has already been out with St Albans City in the first half of the campaign and played in the tournament there.

Dumebi Dumaka has a slight injury and is unlikely to be risked ahead of a crunch run-in.

Hamlet boss Gavin Rose decided to add Akinyemi to his squad for the remainder of the season as the South Londoners look to secure a play-off place in the Ryman Premier Division.

“He was fantastic for us last season – a breath of fresh air,” said Rose. “He scored something like seven goals in eight games. His impact probably gut us in the play-offs and we hope he can do the same again.”

“The further we go in the trophy it is good for the club. It’s getting our name out there and showing we’re a competitive team in this competition.”

Dulwich progressed in another tournament in midweek, Rhys Murrell-Williamson and Gavin Tomlin netting in a 2-1 win over Faversham Town in the Ryman Cup third round.

Previously Rose had told the South London Press that Murrell-Williamson had no future with the Champion Hill outfit as he looked for a Football League move.

When that fell through he was loaned to Boreham Wood in September.

“Rhys has been around a few other clubs which is what he said he wanted to do,” explained Rose. “I think he realises maybe the grass isn’t greener and has come in with us. He’s got his head down and started to show a really good attitude. We will give people second opportunities and that’s what we’ve done.”

On-loan Charlton winger Louis-Michel Yamfam also played in the tie and his run ended with Murrell-Williamson putting Hamlet in front.

“He’s got a small frame but is a very clever player,” said Rose. “Some games he has played in have been very physical and didn’t really suit him. But he’s shown great attitude, listened and learned. He’s got 90 minutes, which he hasn’t been getting even before at Charlton.”

There was also a runout for Joseph Debayo, who joined from Hayes & Yeading a month ago.

“We hadn’t had the chance to play him before but Joseph is a good defender,” said Rose. “He’s definitely got the right attributes. We’ll look to get him on loan now and go from there.”