Karl Robinson: I felt sick after Millwall defeat – Charlton fans can play part in rematch

Karl Robinson is ready for a second attempt to mastermind a Charlton win over Millwall – and says the derby defeat at The Den left him “devastated”.

The Addicks have not won the fixture since March 1996. But since then the two teams have only met nine times.

Millwall were 3-1 winners just before Christmas.

And Robinson is calling on home fans to help end that wait for Charlton to pull off only a 12th victory in 71 meetings – with the Lions left celebrating in 35 of those.

“The last one was a tremendous atmosphere but I felt sick for the travelling fans,” he said. “Don’t think I wasn’t sick. I went back to my hotel and I was devastated.

“People keep telling me it’s 21 years since we last won but I’m sure we didn’t play them for 14-15 years in the middle of that. I understand, because if the roles were reversed we’d list them years that we didn’t play and still add them on top!

“There are some very good fundamental factors to their team and we have to respect that.

“They’ve got a very good combination up front in Lee Gregory and Steve Morison. Wingers that chip in with goals. Shaun Williams’ left foot is as good as you’re going to see at this level. [Ben] Thompson’s energy in midfield is phenomenal – his appetite to play for the football club.

“Millwall are certainly one of the most competitive teams in the league. So you take away the derby element of the game and it is always going to be a big game – because they are a good side.

“But it’s about what we do at The Valley. It’s not a case of where we’ve been – it’s where we’re going.

“Hopefully we can continue the positivity from our win against Bristol Rovers. They were incredible at Millwall. That’s why I came here.

“The noise and roar and pull towards the goal in the Bristol game was phenomenal. They are the moments I want every time we play at The Valley.

“They’ll be the moments when I leave the club – because we all do – that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. There is no better or more intense ground in the country than ours once it gets rocking.

“I wouldn’t say they are the 12th man – they dominated and allowed us to play our football. They gave us an extra 10 per cent and hopefully that happens again on Saturday.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris has named an unchanged side for the last five matches.

But he reckons the challenge will be tougher in SE7.

“They’ve had more time as a group and I’m sure they are expecting more in the performance than last time out,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re every bit as good as we were in the last fixture.

“They’ll be more structured. Karl hadn’t had long to get his stamp on it. It’s difficult when you first go into a club because you have got to deal with a transition period – work out which players suit your style of management, respond to you and fit into your system.

“They can change formation with the players they have recruited. What I saw at Southend and at home to Bristol Rovers is a lot more of a Karl Robinson look.”