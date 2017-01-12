Crystal Palace in urgent need of defensive reinforcements – with Arsenal man a prime target

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has made adding to his defence the first priority in this window – with Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson a target.

The former Charlton right-back, 24, looks set to leave the Gunners in this transfer window and could be set for a move back to South London.

Jenkinson was signed on loan by Allardyce in the summer of 2014 when he was West Ham boss.

Only Swansea and Hull City have conceded more goals than the Eagles this season.

Allardyce said: “My interest at the moment is to change the defensive areas – not the attacking or front areas. When Wilf [Zaha] and Bakary Sako come back we have very good options in the frontline. We’ve got Loic Remy fit again and Fraizer Campbell.

“We need to secure more players to help our situation, which is having kept one clean sheet all season.

“We’ve got bids in for about three or four players at this moment in time.”

When asked about Jenkinson – who is definitely on Palace’s wanted list – Allardyce replied: “We’ll let you know if he signs on the dotted line.

“We’ve been very busy without any great success. Our aim at the end of last week was to bring in one by this time of the week but unfortunately that is still not the case. It shows again how difficult this window has become. We’re trying our best, but then again I have to say prices are quite steep. We have to live with those prices because it’s a necessity for us to strengthen our defence.

“We only have three centre-halves and two full-backs. You can say Zeki Fryers as a third one but when you look at his track record he hasn’t played many first-team games for Manchester United, Tottenham or Crystal Palace. While I’m relatively comfortable with his performance, his lack of experience at this level and the position we’re in slightly concerns me.”