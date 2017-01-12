Sam Allardyce explains backroom changes as Cardiff goalkeeping coach drafted in

Sam Allardyce has appointed Martyn Margetson as Crystal Palace’s goalkeeping coach – replacing Andy Woodman.

The Eagles boss made backroom changes this week with Woodman and assistant manager Keith Millen both leaving.

Sammy Lee has been installed as number two to Allardyce.

Margetson had been at Cardiff City and also works with England during international breaks.

When asked about the two appointments, Allardyce said: “Sammy is experienced and he knows how I work. We’ve worked together very successfully, particularly at Bolton.

“Martyn has joined us this morning from Cardiff. I took both Sammy and Martyn with me to England because of the quality they have got – both in terms of technical coaching ability but also how good as people they are and how they will get on with people they work with.

“I expect Sammy and Martun to pull more of the staff together to make us better behind the scenes.

“I’d like to thank Woody and Keith for their service to Crystal Palace. It was difficult for me to let them go. But I feel it’s the right thing to do.”