Thursday, January 12, 2017
Crystal Palace confident of keeping Christian Benteke despite transfer rumours

Crystal Palace confident of keeping Christian Benteke despite transfer rumours

By Richard Cawley -
0
16
Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce has dismissed rumours that Crystal Palace could cash in on Christian Benteke this month.

The Eagles boss is confident that the Belgian international will not be a mover despite press reports.

Allardyce said: “I haven’t spoken to the chairman about it. But unless he knows anything different to me then Christian Benteke is not for sale. I say he is not for sale, I suppose you can never say never. At the moment he’s a Crystal Palace player and I think he’s available for selection for this weekend.

“Yes, I’m planning on him being here at the end of this window. He has scored eight goals already for Crystal Palace this season. He’s has got a major part to play in the goalscoring area for us to stay safe in the Premier League. I expect him to be here until the window shuts.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace confident of keeping Christian Benteke despite transfer rumours