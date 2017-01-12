Chelsea’s 60,000-seat stadium given green light by planners

Chelsea Football Club has been given the green light to build a huge new stadium in Fulham.

Town Hall planners finally approved proposals for the club’s 60,000-seater ground at a meeting last night.

The decision will pave the way for one of the country’s biggest sporting complexes to be built in the borough.

Stamford Bridge will be demolished before work begins on the club’s new home at some point over the next three years.

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s billionaire owner, is expected to fork out around £500 million to cover the cost of the project.

In a statement issued after planners approved the scheme at a meeting on Wednesday (January 11), the club said: “Tonight the council’s planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

“The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions.”

The decision brings to an end a process of consultation and review lasting more than a year.

Around 70 per cent of people who responded to the stadium consultation backed the redevelopment despite concerns over the potential impact on matchday traffic and the local conservation area.

Council bosses said the stadium would usher in “a new phase in Chelsea’s history”.

“Chelsea’s new stadium will deliver some real benefits to the borough,” said council leader Stephen Cowan.

“But we have also made it clear to the club that we fully expect them to work with local residents to minimise the disruption of the works.

“We are happy to usher in this exciting new phase in Chelsea FC’s history. And we will continue to work hard to deliver as many protections and benefits as possible for the area by working with the club and local residents.”

Designs by architects Herzog & de Meuron – who also created Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium – were submitted to Hammersmith and Fulham council back in November 2015.

The brickwork designs have been praised for their attention to detail and focus on the club’s heritage.

The new stadium will boost Chelsea’s matchday capacity by around 18,000 and the club is expected to play its home fixtures at Wembley while the construction work takes place.