Millwall manager Harris has identified signings he wants in January transfer window

Millwall boss Neil Harris has identified the players he would like to add to his squad in January – but is setting no timescale on when deals could happen.

The Lions are yet to make any signings in the window but have trimmed an already small squad with the loan exits of Gregg Wylde, Sid Nelson, Paul Rooney, Kieran Farrell and Kris Twardek.

“I’ve identified the players I’d like to bring in to add to our squad to add some more quality and depth,” said Harris.

“It’s not easy in this window. There are a hell of a lot of teams who want you to pay over the odds for their players or people don’t want to let players go.

“People don’t want to let them come to a rival in the division or clubs from the leagues above don’t want to let them go until they get people in.

“It’s been slow at times. All I can do is identify the right players to improve us and be patient. If it’s not the right person we’ll refrain from doing it.”