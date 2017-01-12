“this is an unbelievable story” Gary Barlow talks to us along with co-writer Tim Firth about new musical The Girls

With an abundance of exciting new shows set to hit the West End over the next few months, there’s one in particular, which has got the critics writhing with anticipation and after watching a rehearsal, I can say that Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s The Girls promises to be a musical not to be missed, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Based on the beloved real-life story of the Calendar Girls, which saw a group of Yorkshire women hit the headlines when they posed for a nude WI charity calendar, the new musical will open in the West End next month and feature songs by the Take That star Gary Barlow, who spoke with fervor about the task of setting the tale to music and said: “First and foremost, this is an unbelievable story and the best thing of all is that it’s a true story. The real people are here to tell the story; the Calendar Girls are with us every step of the way with this musical, so as a writer, to have that put in front of you and to see the opportunity for music has been incredible.”

The real life fable has become something of British legend and was made into a blockbuster movie in 2003 starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. It was later adapted as a stage play, which was performed both in the West End and by amateur organisations across the country. Writer Tim Firth had always intended to turn the story into a musical and after taking his childhood friend Gary Barlow to see a production of the play in Milton Keynes, the pair embarked on the project.

Tim Firth explained: “ The truth is that lots of people thought, when I first wrote it as a play and a film that it was a musical. I used to see it printed in the paper as the new musical Calendar Girls and after a while I started to think well maybe there is a musical here.”

As the writing process progressed, the duo decided to give more focus to the families and community involved in the tale.

“The idea grew of creating a village green musical for the world, a musical that radiates out from this village green and that tells the story of this extraordinary feat but also of the husbands and the kids. It allows you to spend more time with the village and enjoy that comedy and that’s when we set sail.” Said Tim.

Gary adds, “I had to feel like I could bring something to it and immediately, while we were watching the play I could hear the music, I could hear what it could sound like and I could hear how it could help the story and what it could bring to the whole process, so for me it was incredibly exciting. It’s been a bit of a journey.”

The Girls has already wowed audiences with performances in both Leeds and Manchester and will open at the Phoenix Theatre on Charing Cross Road on 21st February. As well as boasting music by British favourite Gary Barlow, the production features choreography by Lizzi Gee and has an all-star cast to play the unadorned Yorkshire lovelies, including Michele Dotrice, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding.

To date, the Calendar Girls have raised almost 5 million pounds for the Bloodwise charity, with much of the money going to research cures and treatments. In fact, since they first began their fund raising, the number of children who now survive following a diagnosis with leukemia has increased by 80%.

The musical will continue to raise money for the cause, with a percentage of the profits going straight to the charity. As a mark of good will to West End audiences, Barlow and Firth have also decided to offer tickets with no booking fees or premium rates.

Tim Firth said: “Doing a musical and seeing an audience react to it the way they did in Leeds and Manchester is just thrilling anyway, but it’s also incredible to know that from every performance, we are contributing to this research.”

“I think the truth is that it’s an honest musical, it’s an English musical and I hope that it’s a musical that will make you laugh so much that you’ll forget that you’ve cried.”

Gary Barlow is very much the man of the moment as far as musical theatre is concerned; with another show set to hit the stage later this year, a production which will feature the music of Take That and be performed by a brand new boyband, cast from Barlow’s BBC1 Saturday night television talent show, entitled Let It Shine. Despite some fairly harsh criticism about the cheesy format, the television series, which boasts an enviable group of presenters and judges, including Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc and Barlow’s band mates, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, the show is, so far narrowly winning the ratings war over ITV’s The Voice UK.

Barlow is delighted with the results and said: “I’m very pleased. Obviously the shows that you’re watching at the moment; we shot most of them in September last year so I’ve seen them all and I’m very, very happy. For me the most important thing of all is this amazing talent, which I know we have. You’re still yet to see a lot of it, but it’s going to be very exciting and yeah, roll on this weekend!”

The Girls will begin previews from 28th January at the Phoenix Theatre, with a glamorous opening night on 21st February. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website http://www.thegirlsmusical.com