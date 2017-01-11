Two arrests in Ernest Kalawa murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old Ernest Kalawa in Peckham have made two further arrests.

A 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested today on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at separate south London police stations.

Officers continue to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Watling from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation. He said: “Did you see anything suspicious around 17:30hrs on Friday, December 30 near Haymerle Road or Frensham Street, Peckham.

“I am extremely keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of this tragic incident as they may hold vital information that will assist our investigation. I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault or the moments leading up to it to call police and tell us what they know. Our incident room is ready to take your call on 020 8721 4205 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

On Friday, 30 December police were called at approximately 17:30hrs by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a man stabbed outside Deerhurst House on Haymerle Road, SE15.

Officers attended alongside LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

Ernest, also known as Alex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on Sunday, 1 January, gave cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man [A] arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 31 December has been bailed to a date in early April.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 / crimestoppers-uk.org.