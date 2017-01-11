20 year old artist volunteered to create pre school mural as New Year treat

A 20 YEAR OLD artist brought a burst of colour to a drab area over the festive period for children and the community to enjoy.

Cieron Peel volunteered his time and resources to create a four seasons woodland mural on a wall for St Paul’s Preschool at its home in Invicta Hall, Strandfield Close in Plumstead. Staff returning from their Christmas break were surprised and thrilled by the results and can’t wait for the children to see it.

The act to brighten up the area is also hugely appreciated by residents including those in the nearby sheltered homes who watched the mural take shape over Christmas and New Year.

Cieron a mural artist and graphic designer attended the pre school 17 years ago and as he has such happy memories of his time there has kept in touch.

Patricia Miller the manager of the Preschool, told The Mercury: “A lot of the children who come here live in high rise buildings and homes that do not have gardens and don’t always have the opportunity to visit parks and woods. They will now have their own woodland to look at every day.”

Mandy Powell, the deputy manager, said: “It really has brightened up a drab area. We have had wonderful feedback from the community about it already and we are really pleased that Glyndon Community Group which owns the centre have been so supportive giving permission. Kieron has always been such a star he offered to do the mural after thinking the centre needed to be brightened up all in his own time and at his own cost.

“Me and Patricia have worked here together for more than 25 years and it has been saved twice in this time from closure. Many of the pupils here are the children of those we looked after in the early days. We are always very keen to raise the profile of the pre school as it is a bit tucked away.”

Cieron, from Plumstead who went on to attend Gallions Mount Primary School in Purrett Road and Trinity School in Belvedere, said: ‘The pre school and the staff here have always been brilliant and I feel they definitely deserve the mural. It was where I got into art – it was where it all began for me.”