College of Art unveils plan for new White City campus

Hundreds of the world’s most promising young artists and designers will make the move to White City this year as one of London’s leading universities opens a new campus in Hammersmith and Fulham.

The Royal College of Art has announced plans to launch a complex for architecture, humanities and communication at the revamped BBC Television Centre.

It will place one of the world’s premier art and design institutions at the heart of White City’s new creative quarter following a £4 billion redevelopment.

The 4,000 square metre building is set to bring more than 700 staff and students into the borough when the autumn term begins in September.

Town Hall chiefs welcomed the announcement last week as a major boost for the borough’s young people who dream of a career in the arts.

The RCA becomes the latest high-profile institution to make the move to White City after fashion giant Yoox Net-a-Porter confirmed plans for a new tech hub in the area last autumn.

The university’s schools of communication and humanities will both make a permanent switch to west London, with new architecture programmes also in the pipeline at White City.

Bosses also said the new campus would retain close links with the RCA’s design, fine art and fashion hubs in Kensington and Battersea.

Professor Neville Brody, Dean of the School of Communication, said: “This is an unprecedented opportunity to extend and deepen our subject landscape, allowing a more leading-edge approach grounding in experience and expertise, with new initiatives underpinned by our reputation for innovation and skill.”

The campus will be based in close proximity to Imperial College London’s new learning hub, which is set to put White City on the map for technological and scientific innovation.

A burgeoning academic community will move into the area later this year ahead of the start of the autumn term.

Councillor Andrew Jones, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said RCA’s arrival would cement White City’s reputation as a “centre of excellence”.

He added: “Having so many key names in the area increases the opportunities for young people in Hammersmith and Fulham who dream of making a career in the creative arts.

“We are determined to be the best place to do business in Europe – and a vibrant arts scene helps us do just that.”

The former BBC Television Centre is due to reopen at the end of this year with new offices, flats, restaurants and a hotel.

A total of £8 billion is being spent on the 15-year regeneration of White City, providing 20,000 new jobs.