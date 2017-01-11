Man found dead on M1 ‘may have hidden inside lorry’

A Shepherd’s Bush man who was killed after being hit by several vehicles on the M1 may have hidden himself in a lorry, according to police.

Ashley Hayes, 46, was found in the middle of the motorway with “catastrophic” injuries in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 10).

Police investigating the incident believe Mr Hayes’ death could be suspicious and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 17 was closed until around 3pm while police removed the body.

Mr Hayes is thought to have been at Toddington Services in Bedfordshire at around 1.30am before making the journey. Several drivers phoned police to report the body less than an hour later.

Detective Sergeant Tony Hopkins, from Northamptonshire Police’s investigation unit, said Mr Hayes may have hidden inside a lorry.

“We need anyone who was there at the time and may have seen him or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us,” he said.

“This may have been an accident or something more serious. We need to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

“There will be lorry drivers and other motorists who may have driven this stretch of road and some of them may have dash cam footage. We would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Police said Mr Hayes may have been knocked down by another vehicle in a ‘fail-to-stop’ collision or that a motorist believed they had hit an animal.

But officers said there was no bridge or footpath nearby that would provide a route for Mr Hayes to walk onto the motorway.

They believe it is more likely he was given a lift or that he hid inside a vehicle to make the journey.

Detective Sergeant Hopkins added: “The particular stretch of road is unlit and there are roadworks restricting the speed limit. People wouldn’t expect there to be a pedestrian in the road.”

Mr Hayes’ family have been informed but have declined to comment.