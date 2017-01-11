Palace defender: It’s a natural move for boss Sam Allardyce to bring in Sammy Lee

James Tomkins is looking forward to working with Sammy Lee – after the new Crystal Palace assistant boss met the players yesterday.

The Eagles parted company with Keith Millen, previously the number two, and goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman on Monday night.

Lee, who has worked with boss Sam Allardyce at both Bolton and England, was appointed yesterday.

Tomkins said: “The two guys that have gone – all the lads have the utmost respect for them. But a new manager comes in and it is quite natural for them to bring someone in, and he has worked with Sammy Lee before.

“I have worked with him at England levels and he has got that character about him – he is a Scouser and sometimes they have that character.

“You want to train hard and impress them. It is important that we show them what we can do.

“It is like a whole new system of people, but we are all in the same frame of mind in trying to get wins together and build from there.

“Sammy Lee came in today [Tuesday] and met with the lads and he spoke well.

“Training went well and he said the spirit seems right. He is looking forward to working with us and trying to improve us.

“We will see how it goes and hopefully it will be a good partnership, with all of us together to shoot up the league.”

Don’t miss Friday’s South London Press for a full interview with Tomkins, looking ahead to Saturday’s match against his former club West Ham United.