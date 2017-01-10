Charlton flop set for Valley exit

Charlton misfit El-Hadji Ba looks set for a loan move to Dutch side ADO Den Haag as the League One club look to keep their squad numbers under control.

The midfielder was signed in June 2015 but fell out of favour under both Karel Fraeye and successor Jose Riga before the Addicks suffered relegation.

We reported in September that Ba, 23, wanted his contract paid up. Instead then Charlton boss Russell Slade made him train with the club’s under-23 players.

Jorge Teixeira was also frozen out under Slade but is now back in the first-team fold under Karl Robinson.

But Ba has failed to deliver since his move to South London. He signed a three-year deal which means he still has another 18 months to go on his terms.

Charlton are expected to confirm that Igor Vetokele has joined Sint-Truiden on loan for the second half of the campaign. The Belgian side is also under the control of Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet.