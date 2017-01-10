Millwall boss explains reasoning behind winger’s loan exit

Millwall midfielder Kyron Farrell has joined Kris Twardek on loan at Braintree Town.

The Conference club are fighting to stay up and play tonight against Sutton United.

Farrell made his debut for the Lions in the EFL Trophy win at Luton Town in the final group game of the competition.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told the South London Press after Twardek’s move: “We got to see what Braintree were all about in the FA Cup. They are attack-minded with a strong manager who believes in a high workrate, high-tempo football.

“It really suits young Kris going there. He has played a lot of under-23 football in the last 18 months and has players in front of him for our first-team. It’s important he gets some experience.

“Ideally some youngsters will be out almost until the end of the season, playing men’s football. It will stand them in good stead.”