Furthering the education output

A further education college is to become part of a South London university’s “family”.
The board of Lambeth College has decided in principle to join the London South Bank
University (LSBU) group of institutions.
The move follows recommendations from the Government Area Review of Post-16 Education for Central London.
Subject to the development of a business case the further education college is to join the LSBU which in addition to the university also includes a education group which also includes a University Technical College, secondary and an academy school.
In a joint statement, they said if the move goes ahead it would provided operational stability for Lambeth College and provide a clear learning pathways for students.
The college would also benefit from a planned multimillion-pound investments in new
education facilities.
Mary McCormack, the chairwoman of governors at Lambeth College, said: “We are confident this exciting and innovative partnership will broaden and increase the opportunities for Lambeth College students to progress from further education into higher level apprenticeships, higher education and employment.”
Professor David Phoenix, the vice chancellor at LSBU, said: “Post-16 education is a critical part of the fabric of our society and employers are calling for a more highly educated and skilled workforce.
“The LSBU family is an excellent opportunity to enhance the provision of further
education across South London. Additionally, this will help to address any gaps in
professional and technical education in our community, while supporting the
Government’s wider initiatives for further
education in the UK.”

