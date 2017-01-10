Woolwich gets £270,000 boost towards cultural destination plans

Plans for Woolwich to become a cultural destination have scooped a £270,00 cash boost from the Arts Council.

The funding is to go towards the “Woolwich: creating a new Cultural Destination in London” project to increase tourism and raise the profile of the town. The cash has been awarded from the second round of Arts Council England’s Cultural Destinations fund

The plans aim to maximise the potential of the Crossrail station in Woolwich which is to open in 2018 and the town’s military heritage. Visit Greenwich in partnership with the council is to work with organisers of the famed Greenwich+Docklands International Festival to create high-quality and accessible arts activities.

Joyce Wilson, the London area director for Arts Council England, said: “Crossrail will bring with it huge opportunities for development of the local infrastructure, housing and economy, and it is vital that arts and culture remain at the table. I’m pleased we have been able to support Visit Greenwich’s plans, ensuring that there is a cultural heart to the developments that celebrates the area and stays true to its community.”

Councillor Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council, said: “This award will make a fantastic contribution towards helping the Royal Borough of Greenwich achieve our long-term objective of revitalising Woolwich through arts and culture. The council has been working towards the creation of a cultural district at Woolwich for some time and this funding will help to stimulate activity to complement our investment.

“The cultural district is using the military heritage of Woolwich to transform the town’s identity from a former munitions and armament centre to a hive of culture, arts and creative industry while offering a wealth of opportunities and spaces for the local community and visitors to use and enjoy.”

The second round of the Cultural Destinations funding saw £3,288,600 awarded to 16 projects across the county.