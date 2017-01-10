Tuesday, January 10, 2017
PHOTO FLASH: Gary Barlow and Tim Firth visit a rehearsal of The...

PHOTO FLASH: Gary Barlow and Tim Firth visit a rehearsal of The Girls

By Nicky Sweetland -
Tim Firth and Gary Barlow with cast members of The Girls

Writers Gary Barlow and Tim Firth visited a rehearsal of their new musical The Girls earlier this week, along with the women who inspired the beloved tale.

The musical, based on the story of a group of Yorkshire women, who made a nude WI calendar to raise money for charity, will begin previews at the Phoenix Theatre later this month and star West End stalwarts Joanna Riding, Claire Moore and Michelle Dotrice. Following a blockbuster movie and a hugely popular play, the Calendar Girls’ story has been set to music by Take That star Gary Barlow, who has collaborated with his childhood friend Tim Firth for the new production.

A small group of London journalists were invited to watch the rehearsal, alongside the real Calendar Girls and all seemed suitably impressed by the heartwarming musical presentation.

Photos by Richard Austin

The Girls will begin previews at the Phoenix Theatre on 28th January. 

Nicky Sweetland
Nicky Sweetland is a former Cardiac Rehabilitation specialist, who started writing about theatre in 2014. A self confessed musical theatre addict, Nicky now reports on all aspects of the entertainment industry.

