Bowie superfan pays tribute to the star – and to his late wife

Superfan Clive Daly, 64, visited pop icon David Bowie’s Brixton mural today to pay tribute to the star – and to his late wife, who he met through being a fan.

After Bowie’s death last January, Clive visited the memorial every day until his wife died in September to play records to other fans.

Today Clive said: “I’m here today for two reasons – for Bowie, and for the mother of my daughter, Sharon, who died last year.

“She was a huge fan too, and I came to play Bowie’s music every day between January and September.

“But it didn’t feel right after she’d died. I’ve come back today to celebrate them both, and she would have been here today.

“I’ve been a Bowie fan since I was 16, so for a lot of his career, and he meant the world to me.

“I lived my whole life based around him – everything I did, everyone I met, everything I knew, was because of him.”

Lifelong Brixton resident Clive says hearing Bowie perform on the BBC’s Old Grey Whistle Test changed his life completely.

He added: “I’d never heard of Bowie before I saw him on TV that night, but he played Andy Warhol and I was hooked straight away.

“I went out the next day and bought Hunky Dory, and it changed my persona completely – I’d been turning into a yob, but he changed my path and made me the man I am today.

“He taught me to broaden my mind and not just be on one track, I found all kinds of other music through him and it expanded my horizons.

Clive met his late wife Sharon through being Bowie fans, and says they both lived their lives according to what he did.

He met Bowie on the set of fantasy film The Hunger, in 1982, and says they instantly connected because of their Brixton roots.

Clive said: “He was brilliant.

“My brother had driven past the house they were filming, so I went straight down

“Catherine Deneuve came out but we were only interested in him.

“I brought a book with and got him to sign it, and we had an instant connection being from Brixton.

“He was so gracious, so good, and my wife was speechless – he looked so brilliant.

“In every aspect, I’ve based my life around him.

“I’ve always dressed like him, and I know I can’t be him but I live as close to him as I can.”

Brixton local Jason Fenton, 45, has spent the weekend with friends celebrating the icon’s life, and is visiting London’s Bowie landmarks today.

Jason said: “He sound-tracked my life, he’s been my biggest influence.

“I’ve been into him since I was eight, growing up he inspired me so much, particularly dress-wise – I loved the whole mod thing.

“It made me not scared to wear mascara, glitter or women’s clothes.

“For me, he was so brave in jumping from one style to another – no one else did that, and he always trusted that his fans would go with him.”

Jason added: “We came down on the day he died, it was a really emotional day.

“It was weird, I’d never met him but he played a huge part in my life.

“I had people contacting me who I hadn’t seen since I was a kid, saying they were thinking of me, so it helped me connect with old friends which was great.

“So many things have happened in the last year, but there are brilliant things coming out, a wealth of quality stuff.

“It’s still really sad.”

“Me and a group of friends are all marking the anniversary by doing a mini tour – we’re going to his flat, visiting the place he lived in Beckenham from 1969-72, when he recorded his early stuff, and then Heddon St, where the Ziggy Stardust cover was taken.

“We’ve spent the whole weekend celebrating.

“We went to the gig and the V&A events on Sunday and went to Sotheby’s for his art auction.

“In May we’re going to Berlin for a Bowie march.

“I saw him a few times and he was amazing, the Dominion Theatre gig in 1988 was a highlight, it was so intimate.”