Appeal following fatal collision in Wandsworth

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Wandsworth.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service yesterday at 09:20hrs to Roehampton Lane, SW15, to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his early 60s, was taken to a south London hospital by London’s Air Ambulance in a critical condition.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 10 January the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, they were not arrested and are assisting detectives with their enquires.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton traffic Garage on 0208 543 5157 or via 101 or @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.