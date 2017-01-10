Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Appeal following fatal collision in Wandsworth

Appeal following fatal collision in Wandsworth

By Shuz Azam -
0
24
Processed 07-10-15 - Week 41 - © PA /. A police officer stationed at a cordon around a collapsed building in Portugal Street, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday April 20, 2015. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire - Police Line Do Not Cross

 

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Wandsworth.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service yesterday at 09:20hrs to Roehampton Lane, SW15, to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his early 60s, was taken to a south London hospital by London’s Air Ambulance in a critical condition.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 10 January the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, they were not arrested and are assisting detectives with their enquires.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton traffic Garage on 0208 543 5157 or via 101 or @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Appeal following fatal collision in Wandsworth